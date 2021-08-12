Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after buying an additional 175,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after buying an additional 53,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,321,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 7,908 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $712,668.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,836.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,815 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,791 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.47. 221,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.94.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

