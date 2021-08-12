Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,410. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,279. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.72 and a 12 month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

