Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,700 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $20,735,000 after buying an additional 144,527 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Foot Locker during the first quarter worth about $236,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,896. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.55.

In related news, CAO Giovanna Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $624,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

