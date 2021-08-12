Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.39. The stock had a trading volume of 11,187,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,371,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.13. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

