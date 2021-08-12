e-Gulden (EFL) Market Capitalization Tops $1.98 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.98 million and $105.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, e-Gulden has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.68 or 0.00375707 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000039 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,232 coins and its circulating supply is 17,160,970 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

