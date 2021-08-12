Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass Sells 6,500 Shares

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) EVP James H. Graass sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

EXP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,498. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.22. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.80.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,260,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

