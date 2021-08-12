Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $186.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $164.70 and last traded at $164.54, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $163.29.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ETN. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock worth $2,431,526. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.03. The company has a market cap of $66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.