eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. eBay updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.860-$0.900 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 638,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $74.13.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

