eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

eBay stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.08. 507,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

