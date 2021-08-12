eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Raised to $72.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price upped by Cowen from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.
eBay stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.08. 507,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,538,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.13. eBay has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.
In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
