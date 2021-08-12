ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECNCF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.09.

ECNCF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,353. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.73. ECN Capital has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

