Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TEAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund

Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the essential asset sectors, which includes education, housing, healthcare, social and human services, power, water, energy, infrastructure, basic materials, industrial, transportation and telecommunications sectors.

