Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:TEAF)

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund (NYSE:TEAF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Shares of TEAF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,026. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79. Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $15.30.
About Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund
