Elanco Animal Health Incorporated to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.89.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.24. 67,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,864,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

