Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen Sells 3,315 Shares

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $457,039.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.99. 1,869,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.28.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,103 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

