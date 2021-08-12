Elk River Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $918.54. The company had a trading volume of 257,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $880.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $922.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

