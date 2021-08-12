Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 1.9% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $7,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $196,392.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,236 shares of company stock valued at $16,683,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $111.77. 1,311,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,570,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.