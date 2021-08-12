Elk River Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TXN stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.87. 3,920,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,422,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.16.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

