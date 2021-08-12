Elk River Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFF. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 4,985,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,582,299. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $35.53 and a 52-week high of $39.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

