Emera’s (EMA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emera (TSE:EMA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$61.00 price objective on shares of Emera in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Emera presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$60.89.

TSE:EMA opened at C$59.26 on Monday. Emera has a fifty-two week low of C$49.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.44. The company has a market cap of C$15.03 billion and a PE ratio of 21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$57.42.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.57 billion. Equities analysts expect that Emera will post 3.0857872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

