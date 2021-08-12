Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 1.4%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. Approximately 1,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

