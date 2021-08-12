Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Raised to C$44.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EDVMF. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $23.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,995. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.