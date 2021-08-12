Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) will announce $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Endeavour Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Endeavour Silver.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXK shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.34.

EXK stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,274. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91. The firm has a market cap of $745.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

