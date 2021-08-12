Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) posted its earnings results on Monday. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

Shares of EXK opened at $4.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.91. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXK shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

