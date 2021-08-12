Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets to C$5.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pi Financial upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.80 to C$6.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.08.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EDR traded down C$0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.50. 380,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.32. The firm has a market cap of C$937.54 million and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.13. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$9.32.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$43.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$42.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mario Szotlender sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.37, for a total value of C$36,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,426,832. Also, Senior Officer Dale Mah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total transaction of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$161,175.10. In the last three months, insiders sold 149,800 shares of company stock worth $1,260,887.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.