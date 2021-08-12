Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price fell 4.5% on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Endo International traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.23. 32,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,600,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup boosted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price target on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 568.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 178,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,598 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $905.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

