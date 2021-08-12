Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) PT Lowered to $20.00

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.30% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Shares of EOSE traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,229. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.64. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

