EpiK Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.59 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. EpiK Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 160% against the US dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00144648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.53 or 0.00155079 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,504.60 or 0.99260986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.00 or 0.00878762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EpiK Protocol Coin Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 44,196,429 coins and its circulating supply is 40,316,304 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EpiK Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EpiK Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

