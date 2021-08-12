Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Announces Earnings Results

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

Shares of EPZM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,490. The company has a market cap of $556.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

