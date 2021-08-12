Equal (EQL) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Equal has a market cap of $751,499.46 and approximately $53,275.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Equal has traded down 13% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

Equal Coin Profile

EQL is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

