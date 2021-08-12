Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$14.50 at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EQX. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price target on Equinox Gold and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Equinox Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.25 and a 12 month high of C$8.90.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

