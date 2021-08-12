Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$16.75 to C$14.50 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. CIBC cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. The company had a trading volume of 32,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after acquiring an additional 112,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 4.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the first quarter worth about $128,000. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

