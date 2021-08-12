Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report released on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of APLE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.92. 12,448 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,362. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.32. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 169,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth $375,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

