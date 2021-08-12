Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Five Star Senior Living Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Five Star Senior Living’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FVE opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.61. Five Star Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 401,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 268,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. 36.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Senior Living Company Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

