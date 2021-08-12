Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will earn $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Cormark also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$66.92 million for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OR. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.64.

Shares of OR stock traded down C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.09. 111,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,825. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$12.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

