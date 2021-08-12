Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.85. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.84 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

STE traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $217.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,534. STERIS has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in STERIS by 22.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 321,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,236,000 after purchasing an additional 58,975 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,037,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $515,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,427,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other STERIS news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,073.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

