Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon Sells 43,948 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 27,855 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $559,328.40.

On Thursday, July 8th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 8,306 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $168,279.56.

On Monday, June 14th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 40,704 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $927,237.12.

On Friday, June 11th, Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $3,507,000.00.

Funko stock opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $944.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.93. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.64.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FNKO shares. TheStreet lowered Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America raised Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 61.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

