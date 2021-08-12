ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $93.95 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 89.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.69.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $181.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.