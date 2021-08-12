Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ETON has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,337. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.