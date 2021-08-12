Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
ETON has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday.
Eton Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,337. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $109.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.25.
In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,030,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 623,000 shares of company stock worth $4,091,980. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,086,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 49,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 43.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.
Recommended Story: Day Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.