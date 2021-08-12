EvenCoin (EVN) Price Up 38.7% This Week

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $57,115.09 and $165,589.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvenCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded 38.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.90 or 0.00335704 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.75 or 0.00977884 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About EvenCoin

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

Buying and Selling EvenCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

