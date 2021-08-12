Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $94.10 million-$94.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.61 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.040 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.53. 6,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,658. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.22 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.17. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Everbridge to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.80.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,775 shares of company stock worth $482,782 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.