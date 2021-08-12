Evercore ISI Increases fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Price Target to $40.00

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research cut their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.56.

Shares of FUBO stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.56. 361,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,551,119. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.60. fuboTV has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 110.20% and a negative net margin of 185.09%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

