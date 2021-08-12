Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Get Evolent Health alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.40.

NYSE:EVH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.31. 21,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,195. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 2.38. Evolent Health has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Evolent Health will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $80,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 8,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $198,178.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,325 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Evolent Health by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Evolent Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.