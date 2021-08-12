Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Boston Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after buying an additional 35,196 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,191,000 after purchasing an additional 74,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.19.

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BXP traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.64. 508,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,576. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.32%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington.

