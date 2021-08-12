Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lyft by 193.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYFT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $53.82. 3,242,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,665,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lyft from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nomura assumed coverage on Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, boosted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

