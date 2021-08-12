Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,822,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,361,412. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

