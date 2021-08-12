Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 18,172.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,949,000. Institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,723,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,416. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 270.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 28,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.21, for a total transaction of $1,722,449.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,388,456 shares of company stock worth $1,098,055,848. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.28.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.