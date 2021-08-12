Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28,994 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,994 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,017,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 373.2% during the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,362,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 23.0% during the first quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 40,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,497. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $24.22 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.33.

