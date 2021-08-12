Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) on Wednesday, reaching €29.43 ($34.62). 510,369 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

