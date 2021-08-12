Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s current price.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.94 ($37.58).

Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €29.43 ($34.62). 510,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

