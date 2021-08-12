EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 2,015 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. W. P. Carey comprises 2.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $6,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,571,000 after buying an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 17,999 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.19. 727,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.60.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

