EWG Elevate Inc. Acquires 554 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after purchasing an additional 514,492 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 433,057.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after purchasing an additional 372,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 303,015 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $90.32. 947,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,191. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $93.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

